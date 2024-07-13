MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $8.35 on Friday, reaching $502.00. 664,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,515. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.35.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.20.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

