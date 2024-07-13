MV Oil Trust (MVO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on July 25th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% annually over the last three years.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MVO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 371,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.78. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MV Oil Trust

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.