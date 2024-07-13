My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0443

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $146,446.30 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002344 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

