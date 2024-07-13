N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.00

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 19.45 ($0.25). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 37,329 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.
