NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 435.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGCRF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.50. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.46. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 0.62.

About NagaCorp

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

