NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 435.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
NagaCorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NGCRF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.50. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.46. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 0.62.
About NagaCorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NagaCorp
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for NagaCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NagaCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.