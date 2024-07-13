Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 3.6%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 927,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,356,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

