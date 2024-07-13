NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Acquires A$19,980.60 in Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Williams bought 39,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,980.60 ($13,500.41).
Sarah Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Sarah Williams purchased 493 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$279.04 ($188.54).
The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.26.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.
