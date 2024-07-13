Nelson Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.14. 50,810,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $214.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

