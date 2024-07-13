Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Stryker by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,967,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.37. 835,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.90 and a 200 day moving average of $336.26. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.