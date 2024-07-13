Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 701,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

