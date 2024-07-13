Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. 887,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,326. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.