Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. 2,675,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

