Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,347,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 7,223,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 4.6 %

NMAKF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.17. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.27.

Get Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.