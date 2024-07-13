Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,347,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 7,223,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 4.6 %
NMAKF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.17. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.27.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.