Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Stock Up 1.5 %

NEOG stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,646.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Neogen’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news,

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neogen by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

