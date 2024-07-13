Netrum (NTR) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $23.32 or 0.00040677 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $49.89 million and approximately $45.48 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.33346889 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

