NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.72

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.72 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.92). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.91), with a volume of 11,183 shares trading hands.

NetScientific Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.72. The stock has a market cap of £17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Hooper bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($17,420.26). 39.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group with an international portfolio of innovative companies.

NetScientific identifies, invests in, and builds high growth companies in the UK and internationally. The company adds value through the proactive management of its portfolio, progressing to key value inflection points, and delivering investment returns through partial or full liquidity events.

NetScientific differentiates itself by employing a capital-light investment approach, making judicial use of its balance sheet and syndicating investments through its wholly owned VC subsidiary, EMV Capital.

