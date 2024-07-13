Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 12.51 and a 200 day moving average of 11.87. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 13.43.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
