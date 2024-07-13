Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 7,345,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

