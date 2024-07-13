Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.57) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
In related news, insider Tim Dyson bought 76,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £734,045.76 ($940,240.50). 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
