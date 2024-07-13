NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,527,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321,846. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

