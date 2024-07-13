Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading 2.1% Higher

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175.40 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 175.30 ($2.25). Approximately 368,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 524,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.70 ($2.20).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.56, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.76.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ninety One Group

About Ninety One Group

In other news, insider Kim Mary McFarland sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £15,853.72 ($20,307.06). Corporate insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

