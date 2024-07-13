NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.10. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 126,597 shares trading hands.
NioCorp Developments Trading Down 7.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NioCorp Developments
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.