Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 134,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

