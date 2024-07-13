Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 709.5% in June

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 709.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NRILY traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $29.66. 36,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

