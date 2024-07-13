Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.02 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

