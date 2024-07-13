Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Sezzle Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of SEZL opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.70 million and a P/E ratio of 38.41. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sezzle will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 460,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,946.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,432 shares of company stock worth $6,006,005 in the last three months. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

