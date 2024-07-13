Northwest Natural Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 69.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

