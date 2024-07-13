Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 44% higher against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $195.14 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,111 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,111.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01518418 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $329,372,810.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

