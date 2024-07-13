Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

