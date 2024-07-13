Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

