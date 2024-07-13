Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

