NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.93. 2,726,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,726,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

