Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JRI opened at $12.46 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

