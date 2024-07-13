NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $129.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,744,590 shares of company stock worth $446,110,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $252,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 656,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $285,693,000 after purchasing an additional 128,491 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,682,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $731,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,586.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.