NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $130.26 and last traded at $131.46. Approximately 112,430,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 469,070,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.91.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,744,590 shares of company stock valued at $446,110,085. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 983.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 55,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

