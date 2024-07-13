NXM (NXM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,779.41 or 1.00087502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

