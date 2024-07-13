Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $541.78 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.16 or 0.05392983 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00043904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08062014 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $16,135,409.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

