Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75,559 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 503.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 171,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

