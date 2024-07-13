Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $230,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.