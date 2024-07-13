Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $248,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $103.36. 3,050,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.50. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $194.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.