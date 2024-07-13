Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 620 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

