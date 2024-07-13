OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 347,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,136 shares of company stock valued at $339,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 596.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
