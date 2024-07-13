OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 347,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,136 shares of company stock valued at $339,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 596.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

