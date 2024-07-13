Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 76,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,056,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ohmyhome in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

