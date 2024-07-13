Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

ONBPP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

