Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 23,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,832. The company has a market cap of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

