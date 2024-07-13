OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $40.27 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $40.27 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00043857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

