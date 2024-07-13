OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $39.74 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. OMG Network has a market cap of $39.74 million and $8.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.