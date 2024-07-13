Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of Omnicell worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 415,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72, a PEG ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

