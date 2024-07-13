On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 140,838 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

ON Stock Up 1.3 %

ONON stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 3,741,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,449. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

