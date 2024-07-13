Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTLC stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 152,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oncotelic Therapeutics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.